Today, Mod Sun – the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter whose track “Flames” ft. Avril Lavinge is Top 20 on Alternative Radio – releases “Heavy” featuring close friend and collaborator blackbear, whose current hit, “My Ex’s Best Friend,” alongside Machine Gun Kelly is making history as the first song to hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart with two lead soloists.

“Heavy” is a pop hit with underlying punk influences that features an explosive electronic chorus. “This song is about finding out the ugly truth and feeling empty, so empty it feels heavy,” says blackbear.

“This isn’t a song that ‘features’ blackbear. This is the kind of song that two people come together to make one piece of art. Both of our souls live on this song,” explains Mod Sun

“Heavy” follows Mod Sun’s critically acclaimed album Internet Killed The Rockstar (released via Big Noise) which features production from John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, Panic At The Disco) and sees Mod Sun returning to his pop-punk roots. The record debuted at #8 on Spotify’s Top Global Album Debuts, #21 on Alternative Radio charts, and entered the following additional Billboard charts: Heatseekers, Alternative Airplay, Rock & Alternative Airplay, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.