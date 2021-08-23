Buzzing recording artist Derek Minor releases the latest visual from the newly-released I’m Lovely EP. After “Clean,” “Fair” and “Pull Up,” Minor delivers another appealing visual for the EP cut, “Money On The Phone.” Directed by Ronye Brown & Brandon Boone, in the video, Minor lounges around the new crib, flossing all of his accolades as he awaits more treasures that are merely a phone call away.

“I ain’t really worried about nothing. Everything’s good, I’m lovely,” said Minor in a statement to the press when asked about the 5-cut collection of records.

Like I’m Lovely, “Money On The Phone” is available everywhere via RMG/EMPIRE. Released late July, I’m Lovely include five new songs assisted by impressive collaborators Thicc James and Greg James. Along with “Money On The Phone,” the project includes the lead single, “Pull Up.” Other project guest features include Chad Jones and Bachi.

Take a look at the new visual for “Money On The Phone” below and stream the entire project by Derek Minor, here.