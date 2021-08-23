Elhae is the brightest R&B star Motown has to offer in today’s modern music. Recently, the sleekly cinematic, unfailingly earnest work he effortlessly displayed on his latest release, Aura III, has become one of the most highly praised projects of 2021 so far. Continuing to promote the project, Elhae drops a new visual for the project cut “In My Corner.”

The Damien Blue-directed visual shows us a cinematic love affair between Elhae and a love interest. The two capture intimate moments, express true love for one another and showing us what ever-lasting love looks like. Laced with romantic guitar licks, as well as the North Dakota-born and Georgia-raised singer/songwriter’s gentle vocals, the song spills out like an intimate letter. “I’ll give you my name, and everything that comes with it,” he sings over supple strings and tranquil percussion.

A Aura III standout. The 11-track Motown collection features Rick Ross and fellow star-studded new artists Masego and Xavier Omar. Among the body of work is must-hear tracks “Fun Facts,” “Sick of Playing” and “My City.” Showcasing his delicately powerful voice and ability to oscillate between island-inflected bops and jazz-tinged romantic overtures, the project only reaffirms his status as an artist to watch. That designation was hard-earned through years of memorable collaborations, steady releases, and meaningful fan engagement.

Watch Elhae go on playful dates while capturing memories in candid Polaroids in the music video for “In My Corner” below and stream Aura III, here.