Florida rockers Fame On Fire are back with another music video from their Hopeless Records debut Levels. The video for the song “It’s Okay” is a visually intoxicating creation by the band in conjunction with Roman Films. “It’s Okay” hits fast clocking in at 1:49 and shows band members – Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums) – set against an all-black background as they are depicted in bright red. The contrast in coloring accents the pulsing keyboard that begins the song before Fame On Fire crash in on the chorus and main melody of the song. (photo credit Roman Films)

“The song is about accepting the fact that your enemy will never see eye to eye with you and taking a stand for what you believe. Sometimes pushing back at the negativity gives them what they deserve and puts the haters to sleep.” – Blake Saul, Guitarist

