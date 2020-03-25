Goo Goo Dolls release acoustic version of “Lost”

Famed rockers Goo Goo Dolls have released a brand new acoustic version today of their song “Lost”, one of the standout tracks from their recent album Miracle Pill. The song comes with a convenient little lyric video, which you can watch below!

In case you haven’t heard, the band will be embarking on a summer US arena tour set to kick off July 23rd in Boise, ID, and will stretch through the end of the summer, culminating in a date at Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre on September 5. The band will be receiving support from fellow alt-rockers Lifehouse, and singer-songwriter Forest Blakk. A full list of dates is below, and tickets are here. Until then, get “Lost” in the raw beauty of this stripped-back track.

Goo Goo Dolls Summer 2020 North American Tour Dates:

*all dates w/ Lifehouse and Forest Blakk

July 23 – Boise, ID // Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, OR // Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT // USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 – Morrison, CO // Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO // Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, NE // Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, MO // Starlight Theatre

August 5 – Huber Heights, OH // Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN // The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, IL // Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI // Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 10 – Toronto, ON // Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cleveland, OH // Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA // Wolf Trap

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ // PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY // St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18 – Boston, MA // Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, NH // Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY // Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA // TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY // Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, NC // Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, FL // Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, NC // Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 – Nashville, TN // Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, GA // Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 1 – Houston, TX // Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 2 – Irving, TX // The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA // The Greek Theatre