Take 5: Charming Liars share how they’re passing time during quarantine

Take 5 has been a tradition here at Substream for an incredibly long time. While it has been missing for a little bit of time (most recently running in December as a special Holiday Five edition). However, during all of the strange and uncertain things going on around us in the world — most of us are quarantined inside our homes — there’s no better time than now to bring back the Take 5 feature.

For now, this feature will run more than once a week, as we have a lot of great guest contributors lined up. Much like December’s Holiday 5, this will be a special variant with guest contributors — except this time, they’re sharing…well, sorta whatever. It could be a list of activities they’re doing to pass the time during this odd period of time, maybe a list of books they’re reading, shows they’re binging, or whatever it might be that interests them.

Our first feature came a few days back with Sean Dalke of Half Hearted, and today comes our second guest feature. Charming Liars lead singer Kiliyan Maguire shares with us the five things he’s doing to help pass the time during this quarantine, and you can find his list below.

(Editor’s note: I personally relate to number 3)

1. When I was a child I spent hours playing video games, I am now in my late 20s, I still play video games for hours and according to my grandmother I am still a child.

2. Reading is something I do on and off the road, usually books on WW2 history and autobiographies, however, when I entered my first day of self-quarantine, I couldn’t help myself and decided to reread World War Z by Max Brooks. Given the current state of affairs and the fact that I actually used the word quarantine in a real sentence, this book seemed appropriate.

3. Remind my cat that she’s perfect in every way. It’s not a lie.

4. Whenever I spend extended amounts of time at home, I can’t help but clean everything in sight. It’s my cross to bear.

5. With hundreds of groundbreaking television shows at my fingertips- I’ll probably do what I always do and rewatch every Indiana Jones movie all while mouthing out every line. “Fortune and glory kid….fortune and glory..”