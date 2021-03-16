Andrew Bloom from On The Outside listens to a LOT of music in pretty much every genre. We decided to highlight the female artists that he admires for this piece. In honor of International Women’s Day, the group released a new single called “How Beautiful,” and it is catchier than most songs containing the word “Beautiful” in the title. That says a lot.
Andrew and I chatted by only using one word about each of his top ten female influences, and he listed his favorite songs from each artist as well. Enjoy:
-
Rihanna
Andrew’s favorite Rihanna song: “Needed Me”
AB: Iconic.
SW: Umbrella.
-
Aretha Franklin
Andrew’s favorite Aretha song: “I Say a Little Prayer”
AB: Soulful.
SW: Diva.
-
Noah Cyrus
Andrew’s favorite Noah song: “This Is Us”
AB: Vibey.
SW: COOL.
-
Julia Michaels
Andrew’s favorite Julia song: “If the World Was Ending”
AB: Songwriter.
SW: Heaven.
-
Maren Morris
Andrew’s favorite Maren song: “Once”
AB: Impressive.
SW: Alliteration.
-
Billie Eilish
Andrew’s favorite Billie song: “when the party’s over”
AB: Brave.
SW: Lowercase.
-
Adele
Andrew’s favorite Adele song: “All I Ask”
AB: Amazing.
SW: Powerhouse.
-
Tori Kelly
Andrew’s favorite Tori song: “Funny”
AB: Queen.
SW: Coffee.
-
Taylor Swift
Andrew’s favorite Taylor song: “Lover”
AB: Trendsetter.
SW: Happiness.
-
Kacey Musgraves
Andrew’s favorite Kacey song: “Rainbow”
AB: Unique.
SW: Butterflies.