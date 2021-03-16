Andrew Bloom from On The Outside listens to a LOT of music in pretty much every genre. We decided to highlight the female artists that he admires for this piece. In honor of International Women’s Day, the group released a new single called “How Beautiful,” and it is catchier than most songs containing the word “Beautiful” in the title. That says a lot.

Andrew and I chatted by only using one word about each of his top ten female influences, and he listed his favorite songs from each artist as well. Enjoy:

Rihanna

Andrew’s favorite Rihanna song: “Needed Me”

AB: Iconic.

SW: Umbrella.

Aretha Franklin

Andrew’s favorite Aretha song: “I Say a Little Prayer”

AB: Soulful.

SW: Diva.

Noah Cyrus

Andrew’s favorite Noah song: “This Is Us”

AB: Vibey.

SW: COOL.

Julia Michaels

Andrew’s favorite Julia song: “If the World Was Ending”

AB: Songwriter.

SW: Heaven.

Maren Morris

Andrew’s favorite Maren song: “Once”

AB: Impressive.

SW: Alliteration.

Billie Eilish

Andrew’s favorite Billie song: “when the party’s over”

AB: Brave.

SW: Lowercase.

Adele

Andrew’s favorite Adele song: “All I Ask”

AB: Amazing.

SW: Powerhouse.

Tori Kelly

Andrew’s favorite Tori song: “Funny”

AB: Queen.

SW: Coffee.

Taylor Swift

Andrew’s favorite Taylor song: “Lover”

AB: Trendsetter.

SW: Happiness.

Kacey Musgraves

Andrew’s favorite Kacey song: “Rainbow”

AB: Unique.

SW: Butterflies.