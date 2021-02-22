There’s no excuse, Dallas recording artist Devante Fields is an artist-to-watch of 2021. After catching our attention last year with his intriguing backstory and trailblazing new song “No Excuses,” now, he releases the official visual to the song and shows us why, if we didn’t already know it or not, he’s kind of a big deal.

Directed by the popular Jeff Adair Films, Fields stars, basically as himself, as a superstar recording artist on the chase for a playing-hard-to-get love interest, played by model Briana Lindsey, and the course of the video sees that two playing tag before Fields gets the last laugh. Produced by Ricandthadeus, “No Excuses” presents a smooth, melodic and crafty Devante Fields. It easy to identify the fans can’t get enough of Fields’ loverboy charm and will leave you eager to check out more music from the up-and-coming star whose complete catalog is available now on all DSPs.

“I feel like this is really gonna blow up,” says E Ofed on YouTube. Upon the visual’s release, comments from all over the world began pouring in immediately. Ranting and raving about Fields being next-up. Here’s what fans are saying about “No Excuses”:

“Am feeling this music 🎶. Added to my playlist and am shearing,” says OA Delano on YouTube.

Chesa Gordon said:”Focus on building the love and get rid of the lust” 2021 motto right here.”

Vanessa Sheldon said, “This is fireee!!!”

And with over 300,000 streams on Spotify, “No Excuses” is merely the beginning of what Devante Fields has in store for 2021 — which also includes more new music and a full-length album coming late 2021. “No Excuses” is available everywhere via Fresh Up Entertainment. Presently, the video has over 23,000 views on YouTube.

Watch Devante’s new visual to “No Excuses” below and follow the rising star on Instagram.