He averages 245,479 monthly listeners, In 2020, award-winning recording artist Derek Minor accumulated millions of streams with a heavy collection of new music after release two albums in 2019. And with fans ready for a new album from the BJ The Chicago and Lecrae collaborator prepares us for a great 2021 with his new visual for the song, “Clean.”

Directed by Will Thomas, the visual finds Minor doing donuts on deserted terrain in a silver Audi with his head out the window reciting the song’s lyrics. “2020 wasn’t what any of us expected it would be but now that we are in a new year, it’s only right we leave the past behind and focus on making 2021 ours,” Minor explains on song’s concept. “‘Clean’ puts how we are all feeling into the perfect perspective: we’re not dealing with drama, we’re making our goals happen and not letting anything get in our ways.”

To-date, Minor’s biggest songs are “Change The World” and “Ready Set Go.” After “Clean,” find out everything about Derek Minor on social media.

Available on Reflection Music Group/EMPIRE, stream “Clean” everywhere, now.