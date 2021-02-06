Young and promising hip-hop artist, LEx Lidia, has released his newest single, “Diamond Girl.”

At just 19, he is a visionary within his own right who draws inspiration from jazz, hip-hop, and soul. LEx is a self-taught producer, engineer, and multi-instrumentalist, he is going above and beyond to blend hip-hop beats and pop vocal melodies. This is best executed in “Diamond Girl,” which is a song not inspired but love, but a lack of.

The “Diamond Girl” music video was directed by Matt Alonzo, who is known for directing Justin Bieber’s videos.

You can follow LEx Lidia on social media platforms such as Twitter & stream all of his songs on Spotify.