Today, Adult Mom have announced that they will be releasing their Epitaph Records’ debut, and third studio album overall, Driver, on March 5th via the label.

Driver was co-produced by Adult Mom’s Stevie Knipe and Kyle Pulley (Shamir, Diet Cig, Kississippi), and finds Knipe diving into the emotional space that comes just after coming-of-age, where adult life comes crashing down. Think of bills piling up, you age and get further and further from your favorite childhood memories. The record ultimately looks to answer the always-lingering question of: “what now?”

Over the course of the 10 tracks across Adult Mom’s Driver, Knipe has created the soundtrack to the queer rom-com that she has been dreaming of since 2015. The record incorporates all sorts of new sonic textures for the band, everything from synths and shakers to 2000’s inspired guitar tones. In addition to the album announcement, Adult Mom have released a new single called “Sober,” which takes a look at how people’s perceptions of each other change and deteriorate over time, especially in the wake of a relationship gone sour. The single joins the previously released “Berlin” to serve up a taste of what’s to come on Driver. Listen to “Sober” below, followed by the album artwork and track-listing. Artwork: