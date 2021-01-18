New York recording artist Suave The Don enlists the eye of Jack Trvdes & Haddawi to release his latest visual for his new song, titled, “Stories Of The Hood.” In the new visual, over the Twan instrumental Suave The Don shows out for his widespread notoriety with expensive designer fabrics and diamonds dancing everywhere. The new song is arguable Suave The Don’s best work yet. A jump-on point for any newfound fan.

The song was inspired by the streets consistently retelling the usual story of friends becoming enemies in a matter of time. Suave states: “Beefing with the same kids you grew up with is the story of every hood.”

“Stories of the Hood” follows Suave’s 2019 Matter of Grind album which spawned “Understand Me” and “SLumped Anthem.” Originally bursting onto the scene in 20115 and made his run in 2017 with a string of buzzing tracks, like “Like That,” “Heat,” “Live From The 5” and “I Think I Might,” Suave The Don is best known for his breakthrough album called Know the Vibes. Suave’s latest release is the lead to his anticipated new album coming mid-2021.

After the stream below, For more on Suave The Don, follow him daily on Instagram and Twitter.

“Stories of the Hood” is available now via 510 Music Group, a subsidiary of EMPIRE. Watch it below and stream it here.