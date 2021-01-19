In case you somehow haven’t heard it by now, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” simultaneously broke the hearts of millions of people across the world over the last week or so. While Rodrigo got her breakout role in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (which is currently filming it’s second season), she wasted no time making her presence known outside of the show.

Back on January 11th, “drivers license” set the Spotify record for most stream sin a single day for a non-holiday song with over 15.7 million global streams. Don’t worry, the record was short-lived as she beat her own record the very next day with over 17.01 million streams on January 12th. All in all, “drivers license” had the biggest weekly streaming debut for any song globally in Spotify history.

In addition to breaking all kinds of Spotify records, Rodrigo also set Global Amazon Music records for the most streams in a week for a song debut and the most on-demand streams in a single day. While “drivers license” also scored the most voice requests ever via ‘Alexa’ on Amazon Music for a song in one day worldwide.

In the first week of release, “drivers license” debuted at No. 1 across major streaming platforms including the Spotify Global Top 50 Chart, the Spotify U.S. Top 50 Chart, the Apple Music Global Chart, and the Amazon Music Overall Top Songs Chart. The single went to No. 1 at Apple Music in 48 countries, at Spotify in 31 countries, and at YouTube in 14 countries. It is also the U.K.’s official No. 1 song, breaking the Official Chart Company’s record for the highest number of single-day streams ever for a non-holiday track.

But the accolades haven’t stopped rolling in yet, as it was announced today that Rodrigo has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has also received a Gold certification from the RIAA already, achieving the equivalent of 500,000 single sales.

Written by Rodrigo, “drivers license” underscores her songwriting prowess and knack at creating immediately powerful music. Complete with radiant harmonies, kinetic percussion, and Rodrigo’s soaring vocals, the ex-As Tall As Lions vocalist Dan Nigro-produced song is a brilliant balance of unfiltered outpouring and graceful specificity articulated by a talented young artist wise beyond her years.