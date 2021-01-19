I had a chance to talk with BUDDERSIDE’s vocalist Patrick Stone about seven musicians/rock stars/bands who could actually be from another planet. This is not a joke. We did such with one word to describe each honoree. Ready? Ok.
-
Freddie Mercury
PS: Transcendent.
SW: Performer.
-
Scott Weiland
PS: Magical.
SW: Outworldly.
-
Prince
PS: Alien.
SW: Supremacy.
-
Pink Floyd (all members tied at all points in their career)
PS: Supernatural.
SW: Psychedelic.
-
Keith Richards
PS: Indestructible.
SW: Unintelligible.
-
Mick Jagger
PS: Mutant.
SW: Centerpiece.
-
Michael Jackson
PS: Unbelievable.
SW: King.
And that’s it. Listen to Budderside’s recent single “Pardon Me” (featuring Phil Campbell) here.