I had a chance to talk with BUDDERSIDE’s vocalist Patrick Stone about seven musicians/rock stars/bands who could actually be from another planet. This is not a joke. We did such with one word to describe each honoree. Ready? Ok.

Freddie Mercury

PS: Transcendent.

SW: Performer.

Scott Weiland

PS: Magical.

SW: Outworldly.

Prince

PS: Alien.

SW: Supremacy.

Pink Floyd (all members tied at all points in their career)

PS: Supernatural.

SW: Psychedelic.

Keith Richards

PS: Indestructible.

SW: Unintelligible.

Mick Jagger

PS: Mutant.

SW: Centerpiece.

Michael Jackson

PS: Unbelievable.

SW: King.

And that’s it. Listen to Budderside’s recent single “Pardon Me” (featuring Phil Campbell) here.