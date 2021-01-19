I had a chance to talk with BUDDERSIDE’s vocalist Patrick Stone about seven musicians/rock stars/bands who could actually be from another planet. This is not a joke. We did such with one word to describe each honoree. Ready? Ok.

 

  1. Freddie Mercury

 

PS: Transcendent.

 

SW: Performer.

 

  1. Scott Weiland

 

PS: Magical.

 

SW: Outworldly. 

 

  1. Prince

 

PS: Alien.

 

SW: Supremacy. 

 

  1. Pink Floyd (all members tied at all points in their career)

 

PS: Supernatural.

 

SW: Psychedelic.

 

  1. Keith Richards

 

PS: Indestructible.

 

SW: Unintelligible.

 

  1. Mick Jagger

 

PS: Mutant.

 

SW: Centerpiece.

 

  1. Michael Jackson

 

PS: Unbelievable.

 

SW: King.

 

And that’s it. Listen to Budderside’s recent single “Pardon Me” (featuring Phil Campbell) here.