2020 was a big year for Arizona’s Sundressed — they signed to Rude Records and released their stunning label debut, Home Remedy — but they’re wasting no time getting 2021 kicked off with a bang.

Now, Sundressed released a brand new music video for “Cash Out,” which features Rude Records’ label mate and singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague. Last night, the band and Sprague took to Youtube for an exclusive Q&A session before debuting the new video, which can be found below.

Sundressed vocalist Trevor Hedges shares,“This is my favorite song on the record and I knew Charles Barth would have an awesome vision for this song. We wanted to show a little more of our serious side with this one and we are all so proud of it!”

“I’m so excited to be a part of ‘Cash Out’! I’ve been a fan of Sundressed for years and it was a huge deal to be asked to sing on the track AND be in the music video,” adds Sprague. “The first time I saw the final cut I was blown away.. it’s like watching an indie movie with all my friends in it. I’ll admit I was slightly nervous about the performance scenes because I’ve never been in a band where I don’t play guitar. I had no idea what to do with my hands! But I watched a lot of Paramore videos before I went to the shoot and I think I actually did okay. So proud of these boys and everything they’ve accomplished, I really couldn’t ask for better label mates.”

Watch the video for “Cash Out” below.