Today, it has been announced that Adult Mom have officially signed with Epitaph Records.

Adult Mom began as a solo project for Stevie Knipe when they were enrolled at Purchase College. However, things changed along the way and while it’s still somewhat a solo project, it’s also at times a collaborative band with musicians and beloved friends, Olivia Battle and Allegra Eidinger.

Since forming back in 2012, Adult Mom has released five EPs and two full-length albums; Momentary Lapse of Happily (2015), and Soft Spots (2017). Knipe writes clever and intimate indie pop songs that offer a glimpse into the journey of a gender-weird queer navigating through heartache, trauma and subsequent growth.

Their most recent release came earlier this year, when Adult Mom released “Berlin.” The track grapples with loss and grief, examining the fleeting joy of a relationship that comes to a painful end. “It’s about processing the loss of an important friendship without knowing the exact cause of the loss. Through loss, there are moments recalled, like meeting for the first time, the moment you got close with that person, singing “hole” in dorm rooms, drinking beer in a bathroom, and of course, the complete paralyzation that comes with loss. It’s about being in between healed and not, and trying my best to calculate the reasons why she left,” explains Knipe.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news coming from Adult Mom and Epitaph Records soon.