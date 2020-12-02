Southern California indie Pop/R&B sensation, The Millennial Club built an undeniable fanbase with the catchy infusion of dance-inspired 80’s pop, beat-driven 90’s R&B, and emotional love-centric lyricism. After capturing 2019 with their buzzworthy new sound, today, the fearless foursome continues to build momentum for superstardom with the new project called summer nights.

A six-song sequel, the boys continue to follow their heart, and resonates into more great music. Songs like “like i do,” “girls that ain’t u” and the title track, exhibit real-life story-telling, honesty and the emotional rollercoaster that we all endure during our teenage years. The new project is built on a natural approach.

The Millennial Club’s Andres Owens on the inspiration that made summer nights possible: “Writing ‘summer nights’ felt cathartic in a lot of ways; the record as a whole feels like a release of emotions and tension within ourselves. I think for the longest time, I was obsessed with fitting into a self-described box and wanted so badly to ‘be like’ my musical inspirations, but with this record — perhaps unlike our previous releases — we really weren’t trying to be anything other than ourselves.”

“We created every track with the intention of listening to ourselves, something that is unique unto itself even within the work itself,” Owens continues. “We may have missed that the first time around. Every tune is written from personal experience, with every arrangement meticulously sorted through again and again to no avail, and every sax and vocal take done and redone (and redone again) to make sure we got it right.”

The new EP follows the group’s buzzworthy 2019 EP, titled, She’s So Insane. The new release is a perfect jump-on point for newfound fans looking for new and refreshing pop music. For new fans, follow the group on social media for daily updates and more.

Take a listen to the new project below.