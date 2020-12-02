On the rise Florida rapper Burga elevates his stock before the new year with a buzzing new collaboration single, featuring Moneybagg Yo, called “Brand New Drip”. Burga’s biggest break yet, he takes a trip to Memphis and links up with the “Said Sum” hitmaker to deliver a new flossing 101 anthem for the streets. Stream it below.

The direct follow-up to Burga’s Permanent Scars project. “Brand New Drip” is a bass-heavy collaboration that finds the pair swapping verses about designer brands as well as diamond flooded jewelry. Money Bagg Yo appears courtesy N-Less Entertainment/Interscope Records. The new song displays Burga best-known qualities and ascends him to Hip-Hop stardom.

Burga’s music career dates back as early as 2015 with the release of his V3 T.H.I.D.Y.B album. Throughout the come-up, Burga’s resume became high-profile which includes a-list collaborations from the likes of Boosie Badazz, Yung Bleu, YNW Melly, Derez Deshon and Tokyo Jetz. Burga’s emergence comes at a fever-pitch time for Florida with the success of breakout stars like Rod Wave, City Girls and the late XXXTectacion.

2021 looks to be another huge year for the new artist which involves more new music and a promising new album. “Brand New Drip” proves Burga is a spankin’ new artist-to-watch.

“Brand New Drip” is available now on all DSPs, courtesy First Class Entertainment/Cinq Music Group. The new song is a Cheese Beats and Yung Lan production. Want more Burga? follow the rising star daily on Twitter.