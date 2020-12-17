Who the hell is King Musa? Allow Substream to make the formal introduction for you.

While 2020 was an unprecedented year for every artist in music; however, the year saw a surge of new artists arise and gain widespread notoriety like the new West Coast sensation, King Musa. The former basketball player-turned-coroperate employee-turned musician hit the year like comet with his hit single “You and Me.” This leads to newfound fans rushing to their favorite DSPs to discover more new music from the new star and deep dived his 2019-present catalog.

A brief history of King Musa. Hailing from the City of Angels, King Musa dedicates late nights and early mornings to his future. His unique career path differentiates him from a large sector of the hip-hop scene. The former basketball player turned successful entrepreneur made a sharp turn in his career trajectory and shifted focus from the corporate industry to the music industry. With a special blend of LA swag and international flavor, Musa’s style reaches wide, and he looks to share that sound in his 2020 single, “Wavy Vibes.”

In preparation of the 2021 takeover, Musa has a current single rising up the West Coast and a buzzing new project, COMEUPSTORY, creating an artist-to-watch persona. Now is the perfect time to get familiar with the new star, the complete catalog is available now on all DSPs via Legendary Work Inc. And with the music, for everything King Musa, follow the rising star on Instagram. Watch King Musa’s latest video, “You and Me” below.