Justin Bieber drops brand new single, “Yummy”

Back on Christmas Eve, Justin Bieber finally announced his long-awaited return to new music. At the time, we were given a teaser of a new single, “Yummy,” album announcement, and massive summer tour.

Now the wait is over for the full version of “Yummy,” which dropped earlier today. If it’s a taste of what’s to come from the ever-so-talented Justin Bieber, then count us in.

Justin Bieber will kick off his massive tour on May 14th in Seattle, Washington and run across stadiums all over North America before wrapping up the tour on September 26th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tour Dates:

5/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

5/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

5/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

5/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

5/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

5/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

6/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

6/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

6/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

6/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/19 – Chicago, IL @ Solder Field

6/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

6/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

6/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

6/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

7/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

7/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

7/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

7/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

7/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

7/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

7/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

7/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

7/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

7/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

8/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

8/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

8/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

8/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

8/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena