Justin Bieber announces comeback single, album, and tour

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve gotten new music from Juston Bieber. Purpose came out in 2015, and although he’s appeared on collaborations with Dan + Shay, Major Lazer, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, and Billie Eilish over the years, it hasn’t quite filled that same void.

Recently, Bieber has been teasing fans with new music — starting back in October when he made an instagram post stating he would release a new album before Christmas if the post got 20 million likes. Unfortunately for us, that didn’t happen and the post has since been deleted. But he then picked back up on teasing, when he started tweeting cryptic things like “2020” and the dates December 24th, December 31st, and January 3rd.

Now that it’s December 24th, the wait is finally over. Justin Bieber took to social media to share that he’s officially making a full-scale comeback in 2020 with a new album, tour, and docu-series. The first single, “Yummy,” will be released on January 3rd, 2020 — which still leaves fans wondering what December 31st could be.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in a teaser video released today. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”

Justin Bieber will kick off his massive tour on May 14th in Seattle, Washington and run across stadiums all over North America before wrapping up the tour on September 26th in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Below you will find all of his announced summer dates, and the teaser video released today, which features a clip of the new single, “Yummy.”

Tour Dates:

5/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

5/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

5/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

5/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

5/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

5/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

6/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

6/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

6/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

6/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

6/19 – Chicago, IL @ Solder Field

6/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

6/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

6/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

6/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

7/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

7/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/08 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

7/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

7/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

7/15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

7/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

7/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

7/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

7/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

7/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

8/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

8/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

8/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

8/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

8/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

8/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

8/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena