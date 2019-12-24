Tom Kunzman of 18th & Addison is my spirit animal. We decided to rank the best albums of each year of this decade and we know that we are wrong about all of them. BUT… so are you. Anyway, here’s the twenty-tens:

1. Plain White T’s – Wonders Of The Younger (2010)

SW: Let’s start with the youngest year of this decade.

TK: Welcome to mystery.

SW: Killer.

TK: Sounds like you’re making words up as you go.

SW: Killer.

TK: Scott, sometimes I want to take your body parts and throw ‘em like a boomerang.

SW: Welcome to mystery.

TK: Scott, sometimes I want each of your breaths to be your last breath.

SW: That’s not nice. Speaking of not nice, this album deserves to be much more acclaimed than it was. That would be nice AND killer.

2. IAMDYNAMITE – Supermegafantastic (2011)

TK: Damn right. Hey girl.

SW: HEEEEY.

TK: I love this band. I love the harmonies. “Where Will We Go” is a sick song.

SW: Agreed, girl. This is my favorite album of the decade. I said it. We peaked nine years ago.

TK: During the age of neon!

SW: Damn right. Hey girl.

TK: THAT IS MS. JONES TO YOU, MR. WALDMAN. ANYWAY, speaking of neon, “Riot In The Neon Light” is another fantastic tune. It even coalesces with the album’s artwork.

SW: I listened on my stereo.

TK: Did you listen hi or lo?

SW: Hi or no is more like it! HEY YO.

3. All Time Low – Don’t Panic (2012)

TK: All Time HEY YO.

SW: I have never loved and hated something so much at the same time.

TK: Somewhere in Neverland that joke may have been acceptable.

SW: I don’t agree with you.

TK: To live and let go.

SW: At least you didn’t say “to live and all time go”. ANYWAY, this is my favorite ATL album. The extended re-release the following year was pretty great too.

TK: I agree and I’m not just saying that for Baltimore.

SW: If these sheets were cities.

TK: PEOPLE WOULD LIVE IN THEM!

4. Twenty One Pilots – Vessel (2013)

SW: I’d live in a house of gold, amirite?

TK: I’d live in the trees.

SW: The altitude would cause me to have a migraine.

TK: Twenty One Pilots infected many heads this year and I love Vessel’s album art.

SW: I guess a theme of this piece is that a lot of these album’s are my favorite releases from said bands. This one is no exception. Dottie James and I honored the record a few months ago for Substream.

TK: I love this article. I love it so much. I love it more than my family and wife combined.

SW: Tom, you’re gonna need guns for hands.

TK: JK, fam. I was trying to fake you out.

SW: Let’s run and go to the next album.

TK: Yo wife, truce.

5. Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues (2014)

SW: Truce. Against Me! released an angry, emotional, and pure album in 2014. I truly love it.

TK: I have unconditional love for this album.

SW: Lovemylife666

TK: Speaking of that song, Against Me! may be the first band to perform a song with “Fuck” and “666” in its title on late night television.

SW: Middle America must’ve been in a paralytic state.

TK: The honesty of this record is gut wrenching and it’s fantastic that the album was so critically acclaimed.

SW: (nods head vigorously)

TK: Slow down, Scott. You may black out.

6. Muse – Drones (2015)

SW: I will not slow down! This is my revolt!

TK: OK, drill sergeant.

SW: SIR YES SIR!

TK: Have mercy on my ears, loud baby daddy.

SW: (whispers) Sorry.

TK: Seriously bro, you need to get a handler on that.

SW: You right. ANYWAY, Muse released its most rocking album since “Absolution” with this one. I was far from dead inside when I heard it.

TK: Hehe, that’s great.

SW: I know. That’s why I said it.

TK: AND I AM GLAD THAT YOU DID AND I AM GLAD THAT MUSE IS SO FUCKING GOOD THAT ALL OTHER BANDS SURRENDER TO ‘EM. LIKE REAPERS. YEAH.

SW: Have mercy on my ears, loud husband not-daddy.

TK: (whispers) Sorry.

7. Nerf Herder – Rockingham (2016)

SW: NERF HERDER HAVE A SONG CALLED “SORRY”.

TK: Stop yelling.

SW: (whispers) Sorry.

TK: AND, wrong album.

SW: Mi dispiace.

TK: It’s coo, sis.

SW: If you love Weezer, fun lyrics, and catchy melodies, check this album out, sis.

TK: My sis Jackie got married.

SW: In Portland?

TK: No. At the con.

SW: Good spot.

TK: Good Scott.

8. Silverstein- Dead Reflection (2017)

SW: Dead Reflection is not just a good album, it’s a GREAT album.

TK: This record makes me so happy.

SW: Silverstein truly gets better with each LP. But that secret’s not safe with anyone because EVERYONE KNOWS IT.

TK: Stop yelling at me. I’d rather hear Shane’s scream.

SW: Girl, same.

TK: I stumbled upon “The Afterglow” on a playlist and I was like “THIS IS SILVERSTEIN?”

SW: Stop yelling at me. I’d rather hear Shane’s scream.

TK: Girl, same. ANYWAY, I was hooked into this album from there and I locked into the rest of Dead Reflection shortly after.

SW: Shortly afterglow?

TK: AfterNO. Amirite?

SW: You right.

9. Thrice – Palms (2018)

TK: On Thrice’s Epitaph debut Palms, the band proved that it too was right.

SW: Everything belongs.

TK: TO MY SOUL.

SW: Stop yelling. Thrice did.

TK: Only us will find that funny.

SW: Blood on blood, Tom. Blood. On. Blood.

TK: You sounded like Morgan Freeman when you said that.

SW: That dude is my soul.

TK: My soul met my body when I heard the epic rock songs on “Palms”.

SW: Everything belongs.

10. Periphery – Hail Stan (2019)

TK: This album belongs on any musician’s mantle.

SW: HAIL TOM!

TK: That title crushes.

SW: This band crushes live. Periphery’s set at Self Help Fest in 2019 was easily the best show I’ve seen all year.

TK: I saw videos on YouTube and it’s only smiles.

SW: AND, the band opened with “Reptile” that day. That song is nearly 17 minutes. SO BADASS.

TK: Periphery’s sentient glow shines brighter than most other bands in its scene.

SW: HAIL TOM!

TK: HAIL! I’m off to BVRN a CHVRCH.

SW: Follow your ghost, you cavalier gent. Follow that ghost and bury it in the garden.

We know where the bodies are buried. Tread lightly and listen to this playlist. We made sure to pick the worst song off of each album. Here’s to another decade of great albums. Ta ta.