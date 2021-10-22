“Venus and Serena goin shake up this word.” King Richard, a for sure Oscar contender headed by two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith as Richard and Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, unveiled a new trailer with a brand-new song by Beyoncé called ‘Be Alive.’

The movie directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green shows Richard William’s plan to elevate his daughters to the tennis legends they are known for now within this biopic. Both Smith and Beyoncé are surefire bets for 2022 Oscar nominations, both in the Best Actor and Best Original Song categories. Watch the trailer below.

King Richard will be both in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max on November 19.

Photo Credit: Warner Brothers