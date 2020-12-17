SauceGod, a trailblazing new artist hailing from Virginia, has been on fire all 2020 with a string of popular music like his latest song, “Active”. Today, the rising star ends the year with a combination of new songs, together, called The Lone Wolf EP. Accompanied by CashMoney AP one-off tracks “Blame Game” and “Feelings,” the project makes for a year-end must, orchestrated by a refreshing new producer that, alongside SauceGod, will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021.

The five-song collection sees the emerging talent howling at the moon by his lonesome with groovy bass production, impressive wordplay and magnetic appeal. SauceGod takes us into his universe with brilliantly creative songs like “Make Believe,” Da Zazombies” and “Atari Vibes.” The Lone Wolf is a significant collective for today’s hip-hop enthusiasts as SauceGod is destined to be one of the year’s breakout stars in 2021.

Crafty image, trendy subject matter, different execution, SauceGod is on-par with all of today’s much-talked-about new sensations. Matured and completely confident in his solo abilities, The Lone Wolf follows collaborations with high profile sound architects JB.

The Lone Wolf is the latest project since the buzzing artist caught our attention with the signature mix on 2019’s “Maghreb Gang” featuring French Montana, HAMZA and Khaled. Throughout the year, SauceGod kept the attention on him with one-shot releases like “Amends,” “Geeked” and “Active.” The new EP is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan. After streaming, continue to follow SauceGod’s journey on social media.

Get familiar with SauceGod today, check out the new EP below.