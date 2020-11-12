Today, Megan Thee Stallion has announced the details surrounding her highly anticipated debut album. The album will be titled Good News, and will be released next Friday, November 20th.

The album takes its title from Megan’s belief that in the midst of everything negative news going on in the world, we all have the ability to make and become our own good news. Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into the everyday, like her music has always been able to do.

The announcement of Good News comes on the heels of Megan’s five BET awards, an MTV VMA Award, and receiving a placement on TIME’s TIME100 — their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the 2020 American Music Awards, in which she will be debuting a new track.

Megan Thee Stallion first exploded into stardom with the release of her first mixtape, Fever, which introduced the world to “Hot Girl Summer,” which is her platinum single featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. By taking over summer 2019 with her growing fanbase, Megan The Stallion’s journey as a multi-faceted star, record breaker, philanthropist, and ever evolving cultural icon took off with an incredible start.

2020 has indisputably been an even bigger year for the Houston star. It kicked off with her most successful project so far, her 9-track EP, Suga. Most recently, of course Megan Thee Stallion achieved her second global #1 of the year; a collaboration with female rap powerhouse Cardi B, “WAP,” which was released back in August.