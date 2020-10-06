Words From A Waldman: Writer Katie Martin Helps Rank The Killers’ Discography Prior To “Imploding The Mirage”

I’ve known Katie Martin for a minute. She’s one of the good ones. In fact, I don’t think that she’d ever kill me. Get it?
Here is our 100% subjective list ranking The Killers’ discography prior to their latest Imploding The Mirage:
5. Battle Born (2012)
KM: I’ll let you go first.
SW: Wait. You went first just now.
KM: “Battle Born” came out almost a full decade after “Hot Fuss”.
SW: It was only a matter of time.
KM: When I first heard this record it felt like a bat out of hell. Speaking of Meat Loaf, I get serious ML vibes in each “Battle Born” listen.
SW: Was it essentially paradise by the dashboard light?
KM: From one heart of a girl to another, yes.
4. Day & Age (2008)
SW: Wait, what? I guess I’m losing touch.
KM: Scott, I’m sorry. I’m only human. This is your life, I’m only here for a joyride. (pauses) Only.
SW: Damn, girl. You’re a neon tiger.
KM: Go back to space, man.
SW: You love that song!
KM: In all seriousness, “Spaceman” is one of my favorite Killers songs.
SW: The world we live in, Martin.
3. Hot Fuss (2004)
KT: It’s been fifteen years since 2004 and we still haven’t gotten out of our cages.
SW: I’m not doing just fine.
KT: Somebody told me that they may be able to help you with that.
SW: Jenny? A friend of yours?
KT: No. Andy. He’s a star.
SW: Love him. Love. Love. Love. Love him. Believe me, Catherine.
KT: Everything will be alright, Scott.
SW: This debut album could have been all these things that the band has done, but there’s two other records that Kate and I enjoy more than “Hot Fuss”.
KM: And there’s no changing our minds.
2. Wonderful Wonderful (2017)
SW: Wonderful.
KM: Wonderful.
SW: Newest album! Number two on this list! Who does number two work for?
KM: He works for the man. I don’t know, man. I’m kind of in a rut, man.
SW: Out of your mind!
KM: Question about this article: Have all the lines been written?
SW: Writing is my calling. Hopefully it’s in my life to come.
KM: You’ve got your money on straight.
SW: I’m in some kind of love with the most recent Killers album.
1. Sam’s Town (2006)
KM: Sam’s.
SW: Town.
Our favorite Killers record was/is/will always be FAR from a sophomore slump. Listen to this playlist when you were young.