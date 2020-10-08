The Struts release “I Hate How Much I Want You,” feat. Def Leppard

Today, The Struts have just released their scorching new single, “I Hate How Much I Want You,” which features two members of Def Leppard: vocalist Joe Elliot and guitarist/vocalist Phil Collen. The arena-ready anthem is taken from their new album, Strange Days, which is due out October 16th via Interscope Records.

“I Hate How Much I Want You” is a tale of lost love and maddening lust, finding frontman Luke Spiller trading vocals with Elliot for a magnificent end result. All the while Collen provides his iconic guitar work, a prefect counterpart to the song’s swaggering groove, rocking drums, and sing-a-long ready chorus.

“I loved the sound of The Struts since the moment I first heard them so it gives me great pleasure that Luke and the boys asked myself and Joe to participate in some mutual, mischievous, explosive rowdiness,” says Collen.

“When Luke called me up and asked if I fancied lending my voice to The Struts new album I said yes before I even knew what he wanted,” says Elliott. “I’ve been a massive fan of the band since I first heard them so it’s not just a pleasure, it’s an honor to be part of this ‘born in Covid’ album, & what a song! Makes me feel like a kid again every time I hear it!”

Spiller adds, “Phil and Joe really gave the song so much personality to the point it sounds like a timeless glam rock stomper that your mum sang along to in the 70’s.”

Strange Days is the follow-up to The Struts 2018 album, Young & Dangerous, and was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. After getting tested for COVID-19, the band all moved to Los Angeles and into the home of producer Jon Levine to immediately get to work. Within ten days, The Struts had laid down nine original tracks and a cover of a KISS b-side, quickly laying down the groundwork for their most glorious release to date.

Mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic! At the Disco, Arctic Monkeys, Johnny Marr), the result is a powerhouse album that lifts The Struts’ glammed-up breed of modern rock to entirely new and wildly thrilling heights. Pre-order Strange Days here.