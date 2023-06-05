Hard-rock band Dark Divine are revealing their massive new music video for their recently released single “Dancing Dead” via Thriller Records. In addition to the release of this music video, Dark Divine has been announced as support for Black Veil Brides and VV’s tour. “Dancing Dead” is a follow-up single to the band’s recently released song, “Drown.”

“Dancing Dead” is a hair-raising track that creates a frightening storyline. From the second this track introduces itself listeners are greeted with cinematic screams that follow behind hard-hitting melodies. Ascending into a pulsating hook that presents Dark Divine’s lively song-writing abilities. Clean-vocals contrast against chilling screams making for an attention-getting pair.

“Depicted with the imagery of a cult, this is a song about people who prey on those looking to fit in. Everyone’s looking for the security that comes in a group. But, what if those leading the group have sinister intentions under the surface? Whether it be religious groups, political parties, or even one’s own friends, it’s very easy to be so caught up in trying to be a part of something that you fail to see that which wants to do you harm.” says frontman Anthony Martinez about the new track.

“Dancing Dead” can be found on Dark Divine’s forthcoming debut LP due out later in 2023. This will be a follow-up to the band’s EP, Halloweentown(released via InVogue Records) which has surpassed 5M streams.

“This tour is a dream come true and will be something special. Dark Divine is new to the scene but garnering a lot of attention quickly and rightfully so. They are hands down one of the best young bands out there, and we are certain the BVB Army and VV fans will love them.”

-Black Veil Brides Frontman, Andy Biersack about the upcoming tour.

Tour Dates

9/10 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

9/11 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

9/12 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/14 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

9/15 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

9/16 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theater

9/17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

9/19 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

9/20 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

9/22 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

9/23 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

9/24 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

9/25 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

9/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9/28 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

9/29 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!*

9/30 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/1 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

10/3 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

10/5 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

10/6 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

10/7 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10/9 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

10/11 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre

10/12 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

10/14 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/15 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

10/16 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/18 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

10/19 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

10/20 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium