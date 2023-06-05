Produced by Konstantin Korsakov, New York City singer/songwriter Sasha Atlas depicts her version of a calm, cool, and beautiful place in the new single, properly-titled “Heaven.” The new song fuels the artist’s trailblazing trajectory to music’s mainstream landscape following an impactful 2022. Atlas and her naturally soothing vocals narrates a futuristic Jazz club in a cyberpunk universe. And with the world building, Atlas displays her fiery personality that makes the song a must-hear.

“I’m a naturally fiery person,” said Atlas in a press release. “When it comes to relationships that’s usually a good thing, but my sharp tongue tends to cut people deep when I’m upset. I’m straightforward and say what I mean, but delivery is everything when it comes to communicating with someone you love. I wrote this song after having an argument with my significant other at the time. Regretful of the way I’d handled myself, I desperately hoped they would take me back.”

“Heaven” follows the rising star’s February EP, On Fire, which birthed fan favorites “Ember In The Dark” and “The Flame.” Atlas generated widespread popularity in 2022 with magnetic vocals and a few notable songs in “Walls” and “More Than Anyone.” “More Than Anyone” was accepted by The Recording Academy for contention for a GRAMMY® award for “Best Pop Solo Performance.”

Sasha Atlas is a bonafide star. After you stream Atlas new single, feel free to learn more about the emerging star by exploring her complete catalog, available now on all streaming platforms.”Heaven” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as the rising star prepares more music in 2023, which will lead up to a forthcoming debut album.

