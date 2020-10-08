President Davo Claims “My Town” In Lavish New Video

Young, fly and flashy. The 25-year-old Maryland rapper known as President Davo is one of today’s Hip Hop’s hottest new acts. In the half a decade, the rising artist developed an undeniable presence throughout the DMV underground with expensive lyrics, high energy charisma and certified street appeal. Ready to take his act nationwide, Davo unveils his most exciting effort yet in the new video, “My Town.”

In the new visual, President Davo shows us his exotic car collection as he rips and runs throughout the streets with his crew in every new foreign you can think of. A perfect display of the new artist’s magnetic look resonating into newfound mainstream popularity. The new song kickstarts Davo’s new campaign with a forthcoming release come late-2020.

“My Town” is the follow-up to Davo’s latest project, One. Featuring Dro and King Los, the six-song EP includes breakout hits “Average” and “Smoke Remix.” And with the EP riding a wave right now, President Davo has garnered over 13k monthly listeners on Spotify.

Get ready for President Davo’s next full-length feature, take a look at “My Town” below. President Davo’s latest EP, One, is available now on all DSPs via Da Mobb/AE Brand. Find out more on President Davo today on Instagram.

Watch now.