FastCash Jizzle Steps Into The Limelight In “Racks” Video

In 2020, the refreshing new southern sound and superproducer Tay Keith-consignment of the emerging new group, FastCash Boyz, made them one of the hottest new factions in today’s Hip Hop. While a force to be reckoned with collectively, as the year comes to a close, the group displays solo popularity among group members like the standout individual, FastCash Jizzle. Been building his own limelight for a couple of months now, Jizzle delivers his best work yet in the new single, titled, “Racks.”

Pulling up in the roaring Hellcat, directed by Jolo. Jizzle raps about stacking up blue faces and living the lavish lifestyle of a hood star. A natural presence in front of the camera, Jizzle drip and bars excel to new heights gradually before our eyes. Turning doubters into believers, Jizzle shows us that man make the money, money doesn’t make the man.

The song is magnetic, he explains with the following statement: “I was just sitting in the studio with Ace C and Denaro (the producers of the song) in Atlanta and the first beat they played I started mumbling the chorus. It came so natural to me and of course I had Racks in a Fanny pack.”

“Racks” follows Jizzle’s previously released videos, “Cash Flow” and “Mixed Motions.” All set to appear on Jizzle’s upcoming debut, slated for late-2020/early-2021 release. Until then, continue to follow Fastcash Jizzle daily on Instagram.

“Racks” is streaming on all DSPs via FastCash Entertainment.

Take a look at Fastcash Jizzle breakout moment below.