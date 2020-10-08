Kississippi returns with poppy new single, “Around Your Room”

Throughout the existence of Kississippi, vocalist Zoe Reynolds — like many of us — has changed and evolve. When first breaking free, it was her brooding vocals and darkly-layered indie-rock that caught everyones attention.

But as time went on, through a whirlwind of ups and downs, Reynolds started gravitating more towards the sweet-sounding pop of the fearless Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Swift. Those influences quickly and carefully weaved their way into the writing sessions that she spent much of 2019 in, and now she’s ready to unveil the full pop transition for Kississippi with her new single, “Around Your Room.”

“This song tells a story of yearning and infatuation,” Zoe explains. “It’s about being hopelessly enamored in a way that took me back to my youthful perception of love. It represents those moments where you’re fully infatuated with someone and they’re all you can think about.”

“I’ve written about love in a cynical manner in the past and this song was written as a reminder of the magic and euphoria that comes with it,” she explains.

Kississippi is gearing up to release her upcoming Triple Crown Records’ debut next year, and if “Around Your Room” is any indicator, we are all in for a real treat.