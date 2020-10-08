Grammy-nominated rock band/activists Fever 333 have announced that they will be releasing Wrong Generation, their brand new EP, on October 23rd via Roadrunner Records/333 Wreckords Crew.

The album was born and conceptualized after the murder of George Floyd this summer, where for 13 days following his death, Fever 333 Jason Alone Butler spent 13 days marching on the frontlines in Los Angeles. On the 14th day, though, Butler went home and wrote what would eventually turn into the forthcoming collection, Wrong Generation.

“This project is art as activism first. I’m talking about what’s happening and what needs to happen. I hope you understand there’s going to be pain in progress,” Butler says. “After dismantling and deconstructing all of these things, we can find a beautiful place to be together. For me, this whole EP is that 13 days after 34 years. You fucked with the /Wrong Generation’.”

The first track off of Wrong Generation will be “Bite Back,” and is set to be released on October 19th.

Alongside details of their forthcoming EP, Fever 333 have also announced their first-ever global livestream tour, which consists of six consecutive ticketed lives stream performances, each broadcasting live in market specific time zones. “World Tour for the Wrong Generation“looks to shape the future of livestream performances, backed by innovations in audio and video technology.

Fever 333 is set to implement a never before used proprietary audio technology, boasting unrivaled direct audio with close to zero latency, offering a new experience for fans and viewers. The 32-Bit technology, which is the ultimate in ultra-high-definition audio, will set a new standard for fans to experience live audio online.

The performances will be held in an immersive LED walled room and performed live for the local time zones. The shows will kick off with a London/European focused performance on October 23rd at 8:00pm BST, with the additional dates being available below. Tickets fore each date will be available here starting this Friday, October 9th.

Butler elaborated on the tour stating, “We are so thankful for our allies from all over, so we wanted to find a way to give back to every part of the world that we were lucky enough to reach during our last album cycle. We want to offer a new type of LIVE experience during this pandemic period. Exclusivity to each region, actual live in the moment filming, no edits, utilizing a brand-new DIRECT audio feed, making each demo feels as live as possible in an era where the traditional live performance is seemingly unachievable. We feel we have a found a way that most closely achieves that essence in a way that has not yet been done.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: