Tame Impala release brand new song “Lost In Yesterday”

Kevin Parker, aka Tame Impala, is gearing up to release his new album, The Slow Rush, on February 14th via Interscope Records.

So far, Tame Impala has released 3 tracks off of The Slow Rush, “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time,” and “Borderline.” Today, another new song has been released to keep fans excited: “Lost In Yesterday.” The new track is a deep dive into the addictive nature of nostalgia, and how to break those habits of obsessing on the past.

Listen to the new track for yourself below.

Tame Impala will be supporting The Slow Rush with touring throughout 2020. The tour will kick off with a few shows in March, before kicking off a full fledged tour in May. All current tour dates can be found below.

Fans can pre-order The Slow Rush here.

Tour dates:

03/09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT

03/10/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT

03/11/20 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/13/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT

03/19/20 – Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol $

03/21/20 – Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte $

05/23/20 – London, UK @ All Points East – Victoria Park

05/29/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center#

05/30/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

05/31/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

06/02/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

06/03/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre#

06/06/20 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena#

06/08/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center#

06/09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena#

06/11/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena#

06/12/20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center#

06/14/20 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center#

07/19/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center#

07/20/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center#

07/21/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center#

07/23/20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

07/24/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center#

07/25/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center#

07/28/20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena#

07/30/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center#

08/01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena#

08/03/20 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center#

08/05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena#

08/07/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#

* w/ Clairo

$ w/ MGMT

# w/ Perfume Genius