Noah Cyrus announces underplay shows in LA, New York, London

Noah Cyrus had a great 2019, and is already planning to continue her impressive run in 2020.

Following many late night television performances, the 19-year-old Noah Cyrus has announced she will be kicking off 2020 with a series of intimate underplays in three different cities across the world.

Noah Cyrus is titling it “The Not So Tour, Tour” and will take place in London, Los Angeles, and New York City. The run will kick off on February 11th at London’s Islington Academy, then head back to the U.S. on March 4th at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, and wrap up at The Roxy in Los Angeles on March 11th.

Pre-sale tickets start on Wednesday, January 8th at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK, with general tickets set to go on-sale on Friday, January 10th. $1 from every ticket sale will be going to local charities in support of mental health. For more information on tickets, head here.

Tour Dates:

02/11 – Islington Academy – London, UK

03/04 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

03/11 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA