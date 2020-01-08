Guided By Voices announce new album + tour, release “Volcano”

Guided By Voices have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Surrender Your Poppy Field, on February 20th, 2020.

The album title is a subtle nod to 1939’s The Wizard of Oz, which notably featured the skywriter message, “Surrender Dorothy.”

“I think Wizard of Oz came to mind when it was first conceived,” explains Guided By Voices frontman Robert Pollard. “I did a five-song EP about four or five years ago under the name Sunflower Logic and we included a mock catalog for the label name we used, Pink Banana Records. In it there are 50 or 60 fake band names with titles for 45s, EPs albums and compilations and one of the songs was ‘Surrender Your Poppy Field.’ It stuck and I decided to give it a real home on a Guided by Voices album.”

The band have also released a new Sogn called “Volcano,” which you can find below.

It’s their first record to come in 2020, following a year of 2019 in which Guided By Voices dropped three genre-bending albums. More music is expected to come this year, with one album already done and ready to go.

Guided By Voices have also announced a handful of tour dates for this year, which you can find below. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, January 10th.

Tour Dates:

Fri 4/3 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

Sat 4/4 – Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA

Fri 4/24 – Musikfest Cafe – Bethlehem, PA

Sat 4/25 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

Fri 5/1 – Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA

Sat 5/2 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

Fri 5/8 – Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA

Sat 5/9 – The Regency – San Francisco, CA

Fri 7/10 – Fine Line Music Hall – Minneapolis, MN