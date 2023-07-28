Today, Brooklyn-based dance rock band We Are Scientists have announced that they will be heading out on a North American headlining tour this fall. The tour will be in support of their 2021 album HUFFY and 2023’s LOBES.

“Finally — FINALLY — we get to tour the United States again,” exclaims guitarist/vocalist Keith Murray. “It’s been too long, and we’ve been aching for it.”

Of course, We Are Scientists were prevented from touring North America in a sizable and thorough fashion due to the pandemic, so fans are overjoyed it’s finally time. The tour will kick off on November 6th in Toronto, and then crosses into the United States for a 5+ week trek that sees them visit cities such as Chicago, Seattle, Dallas, Nashville, and wrapping up at a homecoming show in New York City on December 15th.

“I’ve gotten so excited for the tour, I’ve been decorating my bedroom as various cities on this upcoming run and pretending to play full shows in, say, Kansas City, in anticipation of the real thing,” continues Keith. “My wife chided me the other day because I insisted on erecting a scale-model papier-mâché Coit Tower, to lend some veracity to my imaginary bedroom San Francisco show. Anyway, it’ll be sweet to finally play these shows in the actual towns, again, rather than in my sad room,”

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

NOVEMBER

06 TORONTO, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

07 PITTSBURGH, PA – Club Café

09 COLUMBUS, OH – Rumba Café

10 CHICAGO, IL – Empty Bottle

11 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – 7th Street Entry

12 KANSAS CITY, MO – recordBar

14 DENVER, CO – Globe Hall

16 SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Urban Lounge

18 PORTLAND, OR – Show Bar at Revolution Hall

19 VANCOUVER, BC – Wise Hall

20 SEATTLE, WA – Madame Lou’s

22 SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Independent

24 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – The Roxy

25 SANTA ANA, CA – Constellation Room

26 SAN DIEGO, CA – Casbah

27 PHOENIX AZ, Valley Bar

30 DALLAS, TX – Club Dada

DECEMBER

01 SAN ANTONIO, TX – Paper Tiger

03 AUSTIN, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

05 NASHVILLE, TN – Exit/In

06 ATLANTA, GA – Aisle 5

07 CARRBORO, NC – Cat’s Cradle Back Room

08 WASHINGTON DC – Union Stage

14 PHILADELPHIA, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

15 NEW YORK, NY – Bowery Ballroom