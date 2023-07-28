Pierce the Veil have recently announced that they will be heading out on a headlining tour of the United States this fall. The band will be continuing to tour in support of their latest album, The Jaws of Life, which was released earlier this year via Fearless Records.

Pierce the Veil will be joined by L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys for the entirety of the run. The run will kick off in Sacramento, California at Hard Rock Live and run until December 8th when it wraps up in Pierce The Veil’s hometown of San Diego, California at the Viejas Arena.

Tickets for the tour are on-sale now and can be found here.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

11/4 — Sacramento, CA — Hard Rock Live

11/5 — Fresno, CA — Fresno Convention Center

11/7 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

11/8 — El Paso, TX — UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/10 — San Antonio, TX — The Espee

11/11 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena

11/12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

11/14 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

11/15 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

11/17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

11/18 — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena

11/19 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium

11/21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena

11/26 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

11/28 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

11/30 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12/2 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

12/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

12/8 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena