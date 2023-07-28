Pierce the Veil have recently announced that they will be heading out on a headlining tour of the United States this fall. The band will be continuing to tour in support of their latest album, The Jaws of Life, which was released earlier this year via Fearless Records.
Pierce the Veil will be joined by L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys for the entirety of the run. The run will kick off in Sacramento, California at Hard Rock Live and run until December 8th when it wraps up in Pierce The Veil’s hometown of San Diego, California at the Viejas Arena.
Tickets for the tour are on-sale now and can be found here.
Check out all of the announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
11/4 — Sacramento, CA — Hard Rock Live
11/5 — Fresno, CA — Fresno Convention Center
11/7 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
11/8 — El Paso, TX — UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/10 — San Antonio, TX — The Espee
11/11 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena
11/12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
11/14 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
11/15 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
11/17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues
11/18 — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena
11/19 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium
11/21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena
11/26 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!
11/28 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory
11/30 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12/2 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall
12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion
12/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl
12/8 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena