Boys Like Girls have released yet another new single, “The Outside,” which is available today via all major streaming platforms and can be listened to below. It is the third single from Boys Like Girls this year, following “Language” and “Blood and Sugar.”

“The Outside” delves into the bittersweet of nostalgia of growing up and the power of music to shape one’s identity. The single is a triumphant outsider anthem that aims to capture the essence of finding solace and connection through shared experiences.

“Music shaped my life choices – clothes, friends, even the stickers on my locker door,” explains lead vocalist Martin Johnson. “In high school, I proudly displayed my music taste through my style. Finding like-minded friends was crucial, forming a lasting gang.’The Great Escape,’ was a tribute to those friends. Now, ‘The Outside’ celebrates our outsider spirit. We’re BOYS LIKE GIRLS, and this one’s for you.”

With their return gaining momentum, Boys Like Girls is eager to hit the road once again and bring their electrifying performances to fans across the nation. The “SPEAKING OUR LANGUAGE TOUR” kicks off on September 17 in Charlotte, NC, and will stretch until November, concluding in Raleigh, NY. The tour promises a dynamic lineup with a variety of openers on select dates, including support from 3OH!3, The Ready Set, LOLO, Four Years Strong, Max Mernis, The Summer Set, Every Avenue, and SayWeCanFly. For tour dates, ticket information, and updates, head here.

Tour dates:

September:

17 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore+

18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl+

19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+

21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans+

23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution+

24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando+

26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater+

27 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center+

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren%

October:

1 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium&

2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas&

4 – San Diego, CA – SOMA%

6 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic†

8 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom†

10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom†

11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre†

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot†

14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium†

16 – Minneapolis, MN –The Fillmore Minneapolis†

18 Madison, WI – The Sylvee†

19 –Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@

21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland@

22 –Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit@

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre@

24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Fenway†

27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom†

30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia†

31 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore Silver Springs†

November

1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz†

Keys for support:

+ – Four Years Strong and LOLO

# – Four Years Strong, LOLO, Max Bemis

% – 3OH!3, LOLO

& – 3OH!3, LOLO, The Ready Set

† – The Summer Set, LOLO

@ – The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly