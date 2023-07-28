Recording duo Orang Utan is poised to release a colorful, sun-kissed single fusing the best parts of multiple popular genres. Known for his meteoric rise in dance music, Orang Utan keeps the heat coming with the release of his heatseeking single, titled “Summer Simmer,” with fellow rising star West Rose. Stream the new single below.

“Summer Simmer” epitomizes the carefree, breezy energy that summer is all about, evoking the nostalgia of a dreamy sun-kissed day balanced by the cool tranquility of twilight. It serves as an audible chronicle of a coming-of-age journey, with an upbeat rhythm and catchy melodies that encapsulate the very essence of the season. The new track is truly in a lane of its own thanks to the talents of Orang Utan and West Rose.

“Summer Simmer” is all about those special summer days where you’re with your loved one enjoying the weather and happily simmering in each other’s arms,” says Orang Utan.

As the new single takes off, we caught up with Orang Utan and West Rose to talk about the new direction of dance music, making summer anthems, becoming a global superstar, and what’s next in an exclusive interview. Read the complete interview below.

[Boom]: Do you have a favorite part of the music-making process?

[Orang Utan]: My favorite part is when a song idea is born. Initially, you may only have vague concepts and the creative process can take some time. However, there is always a moment when everything comes together and you feel it instantly. It’s an exhilarating experience.

What is the most rewarding aspect of making music?

The most rewarding part is getting completely lost in the flow and the moment of creation.

What are your thoughts on the current state of the global electronic music scene, and where do you see it heading in the future?

The current state of the global electronic music scene is a mixed bag. While there is still a lot of copy-pasting happening, there are also amazing electronic artists who dare to explore new and fresh directions. As for the future, it holds potential for further innovation and evolution.

What tips would you give to emerging artists to stand out?

Follow your instincts and emotions rather than adhering to algorithms or trends.

What has been the most rewarding part of your journey in the global electronic music scene so far?

Having “Who’s Your Love” featured in the official FIFA soundtrack.

Can you share one of your most memorable experiences from your music career?

Our performance in Cannes by the beach was truly unique. Additionally, shooting our first music video on a road trip to Burning Man was a remarkable experience.

