BOYS LIKE GIRLS, the American rock band that stole hearts with their chart-topping hits, is back with a mesmerizing new single titled “LANGUAGE,” released today. Following the success of their comeback track “BLOOD AND SUGAR” last month, BOYS LIKE GIRLS continues to captivate fans with their signature sound and heartfelt lyrics. “LANGUAGE” delves into the unspoken language of attraction, exploring the subtle cues and gestures that speak volumes.

“According to Google, there are around 6,500 languages in the world. I took French, Spanish, and Latin in school, but can barely get through asking where the toilet is in Montreal or Mexico City. I guess I’m a one trick American pony, and there are even some versions of English I barely understand. They say the two universal languages are mathematics and music. I suck at math, but I can tell you, having played some decent-sized shows in non-English speaking territories, that the latter is true for sure.” – Lead singer, Martin

As BOYS LIKE GIRLS embarked on their global journey, Martin discovered the power of silent languages and nonverbal communication: “Through those travels, I’ve also learned that it’s the silent languages that say the most. Body language, love languages, the language of the spirit, and other nonverbal communications can be the deepest connections we have as humans. With the language of attraction, there tends to be a moment where you both figure it out. You know. You feel safe, you feel seen, you feel excited. You pray you’re not crazy. A little touch, okay, you’re not crazy.”

THE SPEAKING OUR LANGUAGE TOUR DATES

September

17 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore+

18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl+

19 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+

21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans+

23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution+

24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando+

26 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater+

27 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center+

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren%

October

1 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium&

2 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas&

4 – San Diego, CA – SOMA%

6 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic†

8 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom†

10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom†

11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre†

13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot†

14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium†

16 – Minneapolis, MN –The Fillmore Minneapolis†

18 Madison, WI – The Sylvee†

19 –Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom@

21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland@

22 –Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit@

23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre@

24 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Fenway†

27 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom†

30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia†

31 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore Silver Springs†

November

1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz†

Keys for support:

+ – Four Years Strong and LOLO

# – Four Years Strong, LOLO, Max Bemis

% – 3OH!3, LOLO

& – 3OH!3, LOLO, The Ready Set

† – The Summer Set, LOLO

@ – The Summer Set, LOLO, Every Avenue

^The Summer Set, LOLO, SayWeCanFly

