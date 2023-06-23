The city of Chicago gave the band a warm welcome, with trains across the city wrapped with FOB branding and imagery. The tour’s kick-off show also featured limited Chicago merch in addition to the tour line.
Fall Out Boy first returned to Chicago with a sold-out show at Metro – just down the street from Wrigley Field – in early 2023, shortly after the announcement of a new album. The band first played a show at the 1000-capacity venue in September 2002; the show in January sold out within minutes of announce.
So Much For (Tour) Dust continues this weekend with shows in St. Louis and Kansas City before continuing for 20+ dates across North America this summer, and Europe & the UK this fall. In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dustincludes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York (sold out) and Fenway Park in Boston.
Fall Out Boy is joined Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour’s run. For all dates and details, visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Wednesday, June 21 (SOLD OUT)
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Friday, June 23
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Saturday, June 24
|Bonner Springs, KS
|Azura Amphitheater
|Tuesday, June 27
|The Woodlands, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Wednesday, June 28
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Friday, June 30
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
|Saturday, July 1
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Sunday, July 2 (SOLD OUT)
|Los Angeles, CA
|BMO Stadium
|Monday, July 3
|Los Angeles, CA
|BMO Stadium
|Wednesday, July 5
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Friday, July 7
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Sunday, July 9
|Englewood, CO
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, July 11
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|Thursday, July 13
|Somerset, WI
|Somerset Amphitheater
|Saturday, July 15
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Sunday, July 16
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Tuesday, July 18
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Wednesday, July 19
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Friday, July 21 (SOLD OUT)
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Saturday, July 22
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|Monday, July 24
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, July 25
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, July 26
|Atlanta, GA
|Lakewood Amphitheater
|Saturday, July 29
|Clarkston, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|Sunday, July 30
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Tuesday, August 1 (SOLD OUT)
|Forest Hills, NY
|Forest Hills Stadium
|Wednesday, August 2
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Friday, August 4
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Saturday, August 5
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Sunday, August 6
|Camden, NJ
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|Saturday, August 19
|Osaka, Japan
|Summer Sonic
|Sunday, August 20
|Osaka, Japan
|Summer Sonic
|Tuesday, October 17
|Warsaw, Poland
|COS Torwar
|Wednesday, October 18
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Sportovni Hala Fortuna
|Friday, October 20
|Milan, Italy
|Mediolanum Forum
|Saturday, October 21 (SOLD OUT)
|Munich, Germany
|Zenith
|Monday, October 23
|Paris, France
|Zénith
|Tuesday, October 24 (SOLD OUT)
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|AFAS Live
|Wednesday, October 25
|Brussels, Belgium
|Forest National
|Friday, October 27 (SOLD OUT)
|Leeds, UK
|First Direct Arena
|Saturday, October28
|Glasgow, UK
|OVO Hydro
|Sunday, October 29
|Manchester, UK
|AO Arena
|Tuesday, October 31
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita Arena Birmingham
|Thursday, November 2
|London, UK
|The O2
|Friday, November 3
|London, UK
|The O2
|Saturday, November 4
|Cardiff, UK
|Cardiff International Arena
|Monday, November 6
|Oberhausen, Germany
|Rudolf Weber-Arena
|Tuesday, November 7
|Hamburg, Germany
|Barclays Arena
|Wednesday, November 8
|Berlin, Germany
|Max-Schmeling-Halle