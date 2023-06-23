The city of Chicago gave the band a warm welcome, with trains across the city wrapped with FOB branding and imagery. The tour’s kick-off show also featured limited Chicago merch in addition to the tour line .

With a packed setlist that included songs like the #1 singlefrom their eighth studio album­– which debuted as the No. 1 Rock Album upon its March 24 release – as well as deep cuts from across their extensive catalogue, the show marked yet another highlight for the band, whose debut albumwas released 20 years ago.

Fall Out Boy first returned to Chicago with a sold-out show at Metro – just down the street from Wrigley Field – in early 2023, shortly after the announcement of a new album. The band first played a show at the 1000-capacity venue in September 2002; the show in January sold out within minutes of announce.

So Much For (Tour) Dust continues this weekend with shows in St. Louis and Kansas City before continuing for 20+ dates across North America this summer, and Europe & the UK this fall. In addition to Wrigley Field, So Much For (Tour) Dustincludes three more stadium stops: BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York (sold out) and Fenway Park in Boston.

Fall Out Boy is joined Bring Me The Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows throughout the tour’s run. For all dates and details, visit www.falloutboy.com/tour.