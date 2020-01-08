Circa Waves release “Move to San Francisco” music video

Circa Waves have released their new music video, “Move to San Francisco” today. It’s the latest single off of their upcoming album, Sad Happy.

“Move to San Francisco” follows the previously released single/video for “Jacqueline,” and the accompanying video was filmed by the band themselves in San Francisco and edited by their own Joe Falconer.

You can find the music video below.

Sad Happy is split into two distinctive different moods, as the title would suggest. Circa Waves is showcasing this by releasing the Happy side individually on streaming platforms on January 10th, 2020. The two sides will then be released together digitally and physically as Sad Happy on March 13th, 2020.

Check out the album artwork and track-listing for Sad Happy below, as well as all of the upcoming tour dates for Circa Waves.

Artwork:

Happy:

Jacqueline Be Your Drug Move to San Francisco Wasted On You The Things We Knew Last Night Call Your Name Love You More

Sad:

Sad Happy Wake Up Call Sympathy Battered & Bruised Hope There’s a Heaven Train to Lime Street Birthday Cake

TOUR DATES:

(Two Door Cinema Club support)

Jan 17 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

Jan 18 – Docks, Hamburg, Germany

Jan 20 – Carlswerk, Cologne, Germany

Jan 21 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jan 23 – Olympia, Paris, France

Jan 24 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Jan 26 – TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Jan 27 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

(UK 2020 tour)

March 27 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

March 28 – Keele University SU, Keele

March 30 – The Tramshed, Cardiff

March 31 – O2 Academy, Leicester

April 2 – The Waterfront, Norwich

April 3 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

April 4 – Liverpool Uni,Mountford Hall, Liverpool