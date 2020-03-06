AJ Mitchell releases “Spring Break” with Rich the Kid

AJ Mitchell has released a new song today, “Spring Break” with Rich the Kid. The 19-year-old Illinois native is known for his breezy blend of pop & R&B, and we certainly see it making itself known here.

“I had a blast making Spring Break,” said AJ. “I haven’t really made a song like this before and I’m excited for people to hear a new side to me. I’ve always liked challenging myself and making different kinds of music, so it was nice to make something so carefree and fun. It’s really just inspired by the idea that Spring Break is a frame of mind. If you’re not on spring break, listening to this song will take you right there.”

He’s certainly right. The song also comes with a video filmed across multiple locations in Los Angeles, capturing perfectly the spirit of spring break as it looms around us. Complete with shots of the sand, sea, and a perfect little beach cabin, it’s a thrilling ode to the week-long holiday that makes us feel young again. Watch below.

AJ is gearing up to release his highly anticipated debut full-length album Skyview in the next few months. Stay tuned for this!