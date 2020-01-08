Words From A Waldman (Week Of Waldman – Episode 3): Artist Manager Elvis Andromeda Maryshine Helps Rank Weezer Albums Green & Beyond

This is the third of five articles for the “Week Of Waldman”. W is for Wednesday. W is also for the word Weezer. “The Blue Album” and “Pinkerton” get mentioned in every single article about Weezer. Every. Single. Article. We won’t do so again for the remainder of this piece and rank all Weezer studio non-compilation records “Green” and beyond with a single sentence to describe each one… Say it ain’t so! The later albums don’t get enough love! I was happy to showcase said tunes with hyphen of a human, Elvis Andromeda Maryshine. She’s also a hell of an artist manager/promoter, so we had a ball. Naturally.

Colors:

Weezer (Black Album) (2019)

SW: Let’s start with the band’s newest record: Very very very eclectic.

EA: I agree, and I think that “The Black Album” is very interesting.

Hurley (2010)

SW: Epitaph Records + “Jackass” = Hurley

EA: Yeah, I’m lost.

Weezer (Teal Album) (2019)

SW: “The Lost Boys” came out in the 80s too.

EA: Weezer does a lot of 80s trolling on this record.

Pacific Daydream (2017)

SW: Did it feel like summer?

EA: I guess that it feels like summer since the “beach boys” are involved.

Maladroit (2002)

SW: I’m glad that they took control.

EA: Of literally being awkward and clumsy?

Raditude (2009)

SW: Were you tripping down the freeway?

EA: Nah, I was ran over by a truck.

Make Believe (2005)

SW: Elvis, make believe!

EA: We are all on drugs, Scott.

Weezer (Green Album) (2001)

SW: Makes sense, I feel kinda green right now.

EA: Was it the crabs or the hash pipe?

Weezer (White Album) (2016)

SW: Did I wanna get high?

EA: Do you wanna get high with Summer Elaine and Drunk Dori?

Everything Will Be Alright In The End (2014)

SW: Ain’t got nobody.

EA: I’ve had it up to here.

Weezer (Red Album)(2008)

SW: I’m a little troublemaker, so are you seeing red?

EA: Everybody get dangerous.

We’re dangerously close to the end of this series and the end of this article. Your hump day/life will be improved with this playlist.