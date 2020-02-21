Dance Gavin Dance announce ‘Afterburner’ + release “Prisoner”

Dance Gavin Dance have announced the details for their highly-anticipated ninth full-length album, Afterburner — which will be released on April 24th via Rise Records. The record was produced by longtime collaborator Kris Crummett (Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade) and Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Motionless in White, Bad Wolves) and is available for pre-order here.

To go along with the album announcement, Dance Gavin Dance have also released a brand new song called “Prisoner,” which serves as the first single from Afterburner.

According to lead guitarist Will Swan, “‘Prisoner’ is a captivating piece of the eclectic puzzle that is Afterburner. It showcases yet another leap in our constant evolution, and I can’t wait for people to hear what this album has in store.”

To promote Afterburner, Dance Gavin Dance will be heading out on a massive tour of North America beginning next month. The run kicks off at Los Angeles, California’s Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, March 12th and will wrap up on April 25th in Sacramento, California at the band’s own curated festival, Swanfest.

Tour dates:

3/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium [LOW TICKETS]

3/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

3/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

3/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

3/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

3/19 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

3/20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live [SOLD OUT]

3/21 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Festival

3/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

3/24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

3/26 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore @ Jackie Gleason Theater

3/27 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live [SOLD OUT]

3/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade [SOLD OUT]

3/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade [SOLD OUT]

3/31 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva [SOLD OUT]

4/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

4/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

4/04 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

4/05 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom [LOW TICKETS]

4/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

4/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

4/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

4/10 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

4/11 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

4/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

4/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

4/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

4/18 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

4/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

4/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park (Swanfest)

5/10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

5/23 – Leeds, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival North

5/24 – Hatfield, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival South

5/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

5/26 – Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

5/28 – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor