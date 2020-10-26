Mississippi-Meets-Texas GSO Phat & OTB Fastlane Drop “Racks In Here”

GSO Phat is an emerging Mississippi rapper with a trending wordplay, electrifying attitude and large following. Today, he links up with a fellow emerging sensation in OTB Fastlane for the new visual for their song, titled, “Racks In Here.”

Over the DJ XO production, the dynamic duo delivers aggressive back-and-forth verses between the two filled with the elastic flow and climactic chorus that makes the song infectious. In the Trill Art-directed visual, GSO Phat is seen performing with his crew counting up racks at the basketball court, around the craps table, and rooftop as he confidently calls out the opps making it very clear.

“Racks In Here” follows GSO Phat’s latest “Pain” featuring Yung Ro and “Thuggish Lady” featuring Young Lyric. All leading up to a promising new project coming soon. “Racks In Here” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans.

“Racks In Here” is available on all DSPs via 7 Kings Entertainment. Stream it here.

After the stream, find out more on GSO Phat via Instagram.

Take a look at “Racks In Here” right now.