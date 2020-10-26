The Rising Trevor Lee Drops Ride-Along Hit “Fadin”

Trevor Lee created a viral wave with his “Barbershop” freestyle. Now, he proves he can turn hot lines into a hot song with the release of his new visual, titled, “Fadin.”

Featuring R&B artist Victoria Jones, Trevor Lee is battling his inner demons and struggles to find peace while drowning in sorrows. He embodies many in today’s society battling with depression that leads to suicidal thoughts. “Fadin” pays homage to World Mental Health Day. Recently, Lee discussed his personal dealings with mental health on Instagram. Using the hashtag #texastogether, he shared series of celebrity stories and partnered with the Houston, TX chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I struggle with anxiety everyday of my life, and have battled depression as far back as I can remember,” Lee reveals in the song’s description. “Many of my loved ones have trouble relating. I wrote this song with Victoria Jones as a way to cope with the loneliness caused by the disconnect. I hope this song and video helps bridge the gap between those who struggle and those who want to help.”

“Fadin” is the direct follow-up to Lee’s previously released single, “Contagious Views.” The previous hit accumulated over 120,000 streams and solidified him as a rising star in today’s music.

Get familiar with Trevor Lee, watch “Fadin” now.