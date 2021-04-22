York Records burst on the scene in 2020 with several stellar releases by popular battle rapper Arsonal. Today, the label executives Dizz & Capt introduce the new roster of talent expected to propelled the label to greatness this year with the release of their first compilation series called Genesis Vol.1. For the formal introduction, the label taps well-known radio personality/DJ DJ Envy to host the project and plant the project with authentic roots.

The first edition is a 10-track release, starring Mr. So Disrespectul, BundlesFVG, Cory North, Frxxsauce and Marko24k. A formal introduction for most, the project features unforgettable verses from the entire cast and, with its cohesive tracklisting, the project is destined to make York Record one of the most exciting new record labels of 2021. The album comes on the peak of each artist’s transition to superstardom.

“We choose to put this compilation together based on each individual artist and where they are respectively in their careers. This is hard authentic street shit from the beginning to the end,” says York Records.

Available everywhere now, the project is a must-hear for any Hip Hop fan. Hosted by DJ Envy and supported by several a-list co-signers, Genesis Vol.1 is a project that will be discussed all year long as we await official album releases for each of the acts involved. Dj Envy appears on the project via own imprint.

Get familiar with York Records today, stream the entire project below.