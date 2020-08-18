Words From A Waldman: The Ataris Discography Ranked ft. Randy Frobel from We Were Sharks

The Ataris = rule

Randy Frobel, vocalist for We Were Sharks, loves the Ataris so much that he wanted to help me rank their albums. We did such below and smiled:

We Were Sharks = rule

5. Welcome to the Night (2007)

SW: Welcome to this article.

RF: Welcome! “New Year’s Day” is what got me hooked on this album.

SW: My connection to you is more dangerous than a lie.

RF: Agreed. I slowly got into this bigger than life rock and roll format, and now I’m a super-fan of “Welcome To The Night”.

SW: It’s a grower, not a shower. I’d listen to it anywhere.

4. Anywhere but Here (1997)

RF: Anywhere but here?

SW: As we speak.

RF: I guess we’ll get into some angry nerd rock.

SW: Yeah, dude. You get it. Make it last.

RF: 1…2…3…4

SW: And this one’s four. Let’s end this section forever.

3. End Is Forever (2001)

RF: Let’s start with a bad case of broken heart.

SW: This is when the earth’s collective heart bled for The Ataris.

RF: It kind of misses the summer wind.

SW: Indeed. It needs a hug.

RF: I guess for the hug I.O.U One Galaxy.

2. So Long, Astoria (2003)

SW: I’ve been waiting So Long, Astoria.

RF: (excited shout)

SW: Looking back on today, Randy, I wouldn’t change a thing.

RF: I’ll just put all of my happy notes in this diary.

SW: This is when the major label’s collective soul bled for The Ataris.

RF: Takeoffs and landings: That’s my reply.

1. Blue Skies, Broken Hearts…Next 12 Exits (1999)

SW: We made the right choices: This album should be #1.

RF: Number one like San Dimas’ High School Football team will always be, amirite?”